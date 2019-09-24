Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay R. (Brown) Dutton. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Kay R. (Brown) Dutton.A home-going service for Kay R. (Brown) Dutton, beloved daughter of Norma T. Raynor, loving mother to Che A.O. Brown, in her 65th year, of 41 Cobbs Hill Road, Paget will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre TODAY Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11am.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Please note the burial will be held at St John's Church Cemetery, TODAY Tuesday, September 24 before the service at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agape House and Friends of Hospice.Lovingly remembered by grandsons: Ayshaun "AJ" Smith and Chezhai Brown; great-granddaughter: Ayla Smith; sisters: Dorothea L. Brown and Marquita M. Burchall; brother-in-law: Roderick C. "Roddy" Burchall; niece: Zulema Burchall; sister cousin: Gaynell Weeks; special "L'il Fella": Malachi Murphy; aunts: Hilda A. Smith and Lois Brown; family of cousins: Brown; Ottley; Weeks; Smith-Desilva and Salaam.Special thanks: her exceptional friends and also to Tim Smith of AF Smith; Dr D. Benson; the dedicated staff of KEMH Catlin-Lindo Ward; Agape House and PALS.



