We regret to announce the passing of Ms. Keita Racquel Neah Wilson, beloved daughter of the late Theophilus David and Edith Agnes May Wilson-Wilkinson (nee Simons), loving mother to AhriÃ¡ Simons, Sachiel Ming, sister to Steve, Ivan, Kavin and Maurice Wilson, Andrei and Vaughn Simons, Olive Brown (Earl), Roslyn Wilson, Patricia McCarter, Lorranda Kae Wilson Drake (Omar), Janelle Parsons , granddaughter of the late David and Agnes Wilson, the late Stuart and Dorothy Simons, in her 46th year, of #26 Friswell's Hill Pembroke. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020