WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. KENNETH LEROY MACDONALD PILGRIM, son of the late Barbara Pilgrim, father to Kevin and Kimeeka, brother to Norris, Randy, Eugene, Sherlene (pinky), the late Carolyn and Juliette, in his 77th year of 9 Roberts Avenue, Devonshire.A Graveside service will be held for Mr. Kenneth Pilgrim on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. John's Cemetery at 11am.Viewing will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020