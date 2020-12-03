We regret to announce the death of KENNETH LEVERET WHEATLEY, loving husband of Alberta May Soares, of Paget Parish in his 90th year.A graveside service will be held at Pembroke Parish Cemetery, Pembroke on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2.00pm.He is also survived by his children Kirk Wheatley, Karen Welch (Phillip), Kenny Wheatley Jr., Michael Wicks (Helen), Eddie Wicks (Karen), Kelly Tucker. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Jason, Gina, Danielle, Phillip lll, Kimberly, Ben, Danny, Tracy, Marlena; plus 10 great grandchildren; step-children Dr 'Jay Jay' Soares (Kim) - children Giselle, Jasmine and Eva; Rebecca DeCouto (Paul) - children Lilly and River.He was predeceased by his son Keith Wheatley.Attendees are reminded that in accordance with Department of Health requirements, social distancing will be observed and Masks must be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020