Kenneth Milton Trott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Milton Trott.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We would like to announce the death of Kenneth Milton Trott, the son of Paul Trott and Virginia Trott (nee Outerbridge) of "Paula Cottage" #10 Harlem Heights, Hamilton Parish CR 04.He leaves to cherish his memory his children Gannon Trott (Tomisha) and Tanya Cheeseman (Julian); his grandchildren Takeira Trott, Tyrese, Jayden and Kiara Cheeseman; his great-grandson Zen Trott; his siblings Phillip Wesley "Blue Eyes", Margaret Steel (Roger), Peter (Janette), the late John 'Loris', the late Joan Lowe, the late Paul 'Kirkwell' and the late Paulette Cunningham (Bill).Special friends Phil Hollis and Sheila Trott and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.