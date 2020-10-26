We would like to announce the death of Kenneth Milton Trott, the son of Paul Trott and Virginia Trott (nee Outerbridge) of "Paula Cottage" #10 Harlem Heights, Hamilton Parish CR 04.He leaves to cherish his memory his children Gannon Trott (Tomisha) and Tanya Cheeseman (Julian); his grandchildren Takeira Trott, Tyrese, Jayden and Kiara Cheeseman; his great-grandson Zen Trott; his siblings Phillip Wesley "Blue Eyes", Margaret Steel (Roger), Peter (Janette), the late John 'Loris', the late Joan Lowe, the late Paul 'Kirkwell' and the late Paulette Cunningham (Bill).Special friends Phil Hollis and Sheila Trott and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020