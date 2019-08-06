We announce the passing of KEVIN-JAY WILFRED BURGESS (SEIFU SELASSIE) in his 57th year of 39 Hillview Road, Warwick WK05, beloved husband of Cindy-Lee Burgess (nee Robinson); father of Milan-Jae Wall-Burgess (Dominique) and Khyrriah Knight (KuJuan).Funeral service will be Saturday, August 10th at Ethiopian Orthodox Church, 18 Old Military Road, St. George at 11.00am.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Further information will be in the Royal Gazette on August 8, 2019. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019