A service celebrating the life of KIRSTA TALITHIA JONTE SIMONS, loving daughter of Johnita Simons and Travis Stevens Sr and Special Mom Robin Ingham, in her 18th year, was held on Friday, November 29, at Vernon Temple AME Church, Middle Road, Southampton Parish. Kirsta also leaves to cherish her memory: sister: Sovereign Simons; brothers: Ezekiel Simons, Travis Jr, Travis N., Trae, Trevon, Tre-shun and Darien Stevens; aunts: Kelly Simons-Muhammad, Kayla, Jada, Jalisa, Jazlyn Simons; uncles: Owen and Jason Simons; grandparents: John Simons (Jacqueline), the late Heather Simons; special great- aunts: Angela Raynor, Tiannia Symonds (Darwin); great-aunts: Debra Smith (Earlston), Ingrid Pitt, Kris Williams and Faye Brown; great-uncles: Gladwin (Deana) and Dayle Ingham, Antione Pitt and Harold Simons;Special godparents: Maxwell and Collette Riley; Genevana Simmons; special cousins: Haley and Paige Raynor, Daria Symonds, Ramayah Duque-Simons, Keta-Roy Simons and Glenn Ingham; special friends: Tyree Phillips, Kyshay Zuill and Emai Stowe and numerous other relatives and friends, too many to name. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019