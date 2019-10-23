Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURA WELLS PATRICIU. View Sign Obituary

We sadly announce the sudden passing of LAURA WELLS PATRICIU, in Toronto, Canada, on September 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Those who knew Laura as a nurse or while she worked for Dr Delmont Simmons would know she was a kind, thoughtful and empathetic person imbued with an inner strength.Laura is survived by her adoring husband of 21 years, Florin Patriciu. She is the loving mother of Rebecca Anglelucci and James Young. Respected and cherished by her grandchildren, Caleb Desantis, Joshua Estis and Aaron Young, she gave them all emotional support, and provided them with the opportunities to gain success. She is also survived by her brother Jim and her sister Margaret and her much loved niece Sheila and nephew David, who reside in Canada; her step- children, Julia and Nicholas; and her first husband Gerald Young. There is really no way to adequately memorialise her life with a few short words. She will remain in our hearts, and to a one all count their life richer for knowing her. She will be forever missed and always loved.



