Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

A Memorial Service for MR. LAURIE M. PHILLIPS in his 74th year of Sandys Parish, beloved husband of Beverlyann E. Roberts-Phillips and father of Laurie and Lauritta Burrows, Sebastian and Dominic Roberts-Phillips; daughters of the heart Loredana (Chris) Perrin and Heidi (Tony) Dyson and granddaughters Sophia and Julia Perrin will be held at St. Anne's Anglican Church, South Road, Southampton, TODAY Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6.00pm.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
