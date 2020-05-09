Guest Book View Sign Obituary

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Lawrence "Larry" E. Moniz, loving husband and father of four passed at the young age of 58.Larry was born on August 20, 1961 in Hamilton, Bermuda. During his short life Larry wore many hats. Hotel waiter, bartender, Iron Worker member of Local 7, (S. Boston, Ma), CDL driver. He received his Class A license from New England Tractor Trailers in RI. He was also a member of The Masons in Quincy, Ma. On both August 26, 1996 and April 26, 1997, Larry married Maria Cuzzi. Larry had two daughters from previous relationships. Crystal (Sterling)Samuels of Bermuda, and Laura (Roberts) Wolfe of Michigan. He is survived by two grandchildren, Seth and Anicia. Another to enter into the world in September, 2020. Larry post ceded two sons Michael and unborn son.Larry had a passion for life, lived by the rule "live each day as it were your last". He enjoyed playing pool (not many would play him because he was so good), loved to swim in the Bermuda ocean, an avid boater, and excelled in home improvement. Larry loved to sit and people watch with a cold beer and many shots of Tequila Gold. He was an animal lover and had a tattoo of his dog Buddy (ESS) on his chest, and dog Sasha (ESS). Larry had eyes you could get lost in and a smile like no other. He was born in Bermuda, where he lived until the age of 34, then resided in Massachusetts. He became a natural citizen of the USA in 2000. Larry resided in Ma until age 57, then relocated to Florida. Larry was an extremely loving man to those that were accepting of him.Larry leaves behind his wife of 24 years Maria. His mother Frances, his father Lawrence (deceased) two brothers Arthur an Morris an two sisters Regina an Ann. Cremation was performed in Englewood, Florida. Much later, when travel is permitted, Larry's ashes will become part of the ocean off The Rock on Horseshoe Bay, in Southampton, Bermuda.Larry will be loved eternally by his wife Maria.



