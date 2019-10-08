AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR LAWRENCE RUDOLPH SEALEY, beloved husband to Beverley Sealey, son of the late Arthur and Lillian Sealey, loving father to Vaughn Simons (Charlene), Michael Sealey (Liana), Katherinann and Karen Sealey, Janice Sealey-Khan (Rakeeb) and the late Arthur C. Sealey, brother to James Godwin, David Jones, Aleatha Tucker (Clyde), the late Arthur S. Godwin, Charles (Chipo) Godwin, in his 87th year, of 3 Forest Hill Drive, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019