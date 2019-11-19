Augustus Funeral Home regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Lena Mae Dorothy Walters (Paula), beloved wife of the late Eleston Walters (Neville), daughter of the late Dorothy Loretta Burrows and Eric Dill, loving mother to Onica Stevens (Shawn), Sharika Davis (Clinton), Chemeekia Walters (Mickael), Nicole Burrows, Marsha Walters, Saadia Savory and Shaquille Walters-Pemberton, sister of Sheila Burrows, Pamela Lightbourne (Gary) Venetia Stirling (Mortimer), Wayne and Kenneth Burrows, in her 65th year, of 10 Long Ridge Pass, Pembroke. Well-known employee of Masters Ltd.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019