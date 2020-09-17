WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS. LENORA BONNICK of 985 Duncan Street, Bronx, New York formerly of Bermuda. Daughter of the late Dorothy Burrows-Burcher and the late Leroy Ford beloved Mother of Maxine Burch and Gregory Adams (Janis) Grandmother to Lloyd Burch Jr and Lori-ellÃ© Burch ,Sister to Rose Smith, George and Edward Burcher and the late Cleveland Burcher (Virginia) the late Ronald "Blackie" Burrows (Louise) and the late Ellison Burrows. Godchildren Derrick Ming, Lynelle Simons and Ursla Dunlop Cherished friend of Pauline Augustus, Rosilyn Stowe, Marie Ming, Hyacinth Francis, Mildred Blyden, Helen Burcher, Shirley Dill (USA), Teresa Rivers (USA) and the Augustus Family.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020