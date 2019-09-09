AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Dr Leonard Teye-Botchway JP, MB ChB; MBA FWACS; FRCS; FGCCS; DCEH, Postgrad Dip Cat & Ref Surgery, beloved husband to Mrs Ronita Teye-Botchway (nee Reid), son of Mrs Grace Merley Teye-Botchway and the late Mr Edward Narh Teye-Botchway, loving father to Adlai, Addon, Addi Teye-Botchway, brother to Bernhard Teye-Botchway, Mrs Margaret Essamuah and the late Mrs Rachel Naakuor Larmie, in his 65th year, of 6 Hidden Cove Lane, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019