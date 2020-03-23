Leonard Wycliffe Doars

Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Mr. Leonard Wycliffe Doars, beloved husband of the late Edith Cecelia Doars and son of the late Archibald Doars and the late Rosaile Doars (nee Stovell) in his 95th year of 26 Railway Trail, Devonshire DV 05, loving father to Michelle Doars and Renee Faulcon (James) and grandfather of James, Ceil and Adrienne Faulcon, and brother of Gwendolyn (Sister) Doars. He was predeceased by siblings Erskine and Bernard Doars, and Wilhelmina (Baby) Ming. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
