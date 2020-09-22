It is with great sadness we announce the passing of LERIC TAIAHNO WINSTON SINCLAIR LIGHTBOURN, beloved son of Eric Winston Lightbourn III and Angela S.M. Dill in his 21st year of #1 Upland Lane, Warwick WK 10. He leaves to cherish his memory sister Derik Andrika Dill, brother Shannon Mello Jr;, grandmother: Ianthia Lightbourn. He was predeceased by grandparents Shirley E. Gibbons, Sinclair 'Popcorn' Gibbons and Eric Winston 'Mussy' Lightbourn II.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020