LERIC TAIAHNO WINSTON SINCLAIR LIGHTBOURN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LERIC TAIAHNO WINSTON SINCLAIR LIGHTBOURN.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of LERIC TAIAHNO WINSTON SINCLAIR LIGHTBOURN, beloved son of Eric Winston Lightbourn III and Angela S.M. Dill in his 21st year of #1 Upland Lane, Warwick WK 10. He leaves to cherish his memory sister Derik Andrika Dill, brother Shannon Mello Jr;, grandmother: Ianthia Lightbourn. He was predeceased by grandparents Shirley E. Gibbons, Sinclair 'Popcorn' Gibbons and Eric Winston 'Mussy' Lightbourn II.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.