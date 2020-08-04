Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE JOHN CHARLES. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of LESLIE JOHN CHARLES, son of the late Thomas John Charles and the late Pearl Charles (Ming), of #11 Watlington Lane, Devonshire DV 06 in his 90th year.Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 5th August, 2020 at Christ Church, Middle Road, Devonshire at 11.00am. Interment to follow at Christ Church, Devonshire cemetery.Leslie John, leaves to cherish his memory, siblings; Betty Robinson, Raymond (Joan) Charles, Allen (Bo) Charles, Ruth (Leroy) Tucker and Catherine Pond. Uncle John and Aunt Marie Ming. In-Laws, Virginia Charles, Narissia Charles, Catherine Charles Spencer and Deidre Charles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren, very devoted friends Lavina (Puggy) and Neville Cameron family, the Webb, Famous, Brown, Bullen and Ming families and the late Ronald Bell Sr. family. Leslie was predeceased by his siblings, brothers - James, Walter, David, Richard, Keith and Howard (Hobby) Charles and sister, Rita Peniston; nephews, Harry Charles and Raymond Tucker; in-laws, Earlston Robinson, Maurice Peniston and Wendell Pond. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



