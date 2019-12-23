We regret to announce the death of MR LESLIE T. CENTER, beloved husband of Jeanne, of Jennings Road, Smith's Parish, in his 74th year.A Memorial service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Penno's Wharf Passenger Terminal, St George at 2pm.In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire or online to www.pals.bm.He is also survived by his sons: Brian and David Center; Aaron Benevides (Claire). Grandchildren: Bailey Center; Corey Sousa, Evan Benevides; Ethan, Isabella and Payton Mora; many other family and friends both in Bermuda and abroad. He was predeceased by daughter: Vicki Benevides (Chris Mora).Colours may be worn.Members of Lodge St George #200 are requested to Tyle at the Lodge Room at 1pm.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019