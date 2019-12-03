We regret to announce the passing of MR LESLIE WILLIAM "WOLFEMAN", "WOLFFIE", "JOHN CROW" WOLFFE, loving partner of Joanne Correia; stepfather to Vicki Correia and special poppa to Jayden Correia, and son of the late John "Crow" Wolffe and Mary Canshena Wolffe; brother to Raymond Astwood (Lynette), Sandra Wolffe Conton and the late Edna Louise Mckie. A memorial service is being planned for Sunday December 8, 2019. Further details will be in the Gazette on Friday December 6. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019