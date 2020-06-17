It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MRS. LINA G. COOPER, Our View, 10 Scenic Place, Southampton beloved wife of the late Homer L. Cooper in her 89th year. Loving mother to daughter Yvonne (Dean) and son Steven Cooper; granddaughter Haley Raynor and grandson Haroon Eve (Marina). Lina is also survived by her late husband's children daughters Vera Green, Norma Hughes, Marcia Trott, Myra and Janis Cooper and son Homer Neil Cooper. Special grand-daughters Ruby Outerbridge and Carla Outerbridge-Wren, Christina and Erin Wren. Family friend Elva Simons and the St. Anne's Church Family. Lina is also survived by a large extended family in Switzerland and the United States. Lina's Ashes will be scattered at a later date following cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lefroy House in her name.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 17, 2020