Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINA G. COOPER. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MRS. LINA G. COOPER, Our View, 10 Scenic Place, Southampton beloved wife of the late Homer L. Cooper in her 89th year. Loving mother to daughter Yvonne (Dean) and son Steven Cooper; granddaughter Haley Raynor and grandson Haroon Eve (Marina). Lina is also survived by her late husband's children daughters Vera Green, Norma Hughes, Marcia Trott, Myra and Janis Cooper and son Homer Neil Cooper. Special grand-daughters Ruby Outerbridge and Carla Outerbridge-Wren, Christina and Erin Wren. Family friend Elva Simons and the St. Anne's Church Family. Lina is also survived by a large extended family in Switzerland and the United States. Lina's Ashes will be scattered at a later date following cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lefroy House in her name.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MRS. LINA G. COOPER, Our View, 10 Scenic Place, Southampton beloved wife of the late Homer L. Cooper in her 89th year. Loving mother to daughter Yvonne (Dean) and son Steven Cooper; granddaughter Haley Raynor and grandson Haroon Eve (Marina). Lina is also survived by her late husband's children daughters Vera Green, Norma Hughes, Marcia Trott, Myra and Janis Cooper and son Homer Neil Cooper. Special grand-daughters Ruby Outerbridge and Carla Outerbridge-Wren, Christina and Erin Wren. Family friend Elva Simons and the St. Anne's Church Family. Lina is also survived by a large extended family in Switzerland and the United States. Lina's Ashes will be scattered at a later date following cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lefroy House in her name.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory Published in The Royal Gazette on June 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers