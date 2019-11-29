It is with great sadness that we announce the death of LIONEL WENDELL TROTT (Spangles), beloved husband of Thomasine Trott of USA, in his 78th year, son of the late Lionel and Louise Trott (nee Caisey), children: Troy (Kendra), N Tracy (Jessenya) Burrows, Kimberly (Don), Chris (Tasha) Wales, Tanisha of USA; sisters: Sandra (Eddie) Moniz, Helen (Victor) Fabian, Pamela (George) Ben, Mona Lisa Trott; brothers: Clarkie (Dornell) Trott, Kathy Trott, predeceased by Robert and Richard Trott.A memorial service is being planned for Sunday December 1, 2019, at St George Seventh-day Adventist church at 1:30pm.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019