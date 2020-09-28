It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lloyd Herrington Douglas, loving son of the late Wilmoth and Louella Douglas, beloved brother of Mervyn (Carla) Douglas in his 71st year of Sound View Rd., Sandys.A private service was held at Pearman Funeral Home on Friday September 25th 2020 followed by a private burial at St. James Cemetery.He also leaves to cherish his memory his nephew Stefan Douglas and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 28, 2020