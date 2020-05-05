Logan Norwood Leslie

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Logan Norwood Leslie.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Logan Norwood Leslie, beloved husband of Emily DeSilva-Leslie, in his 67th year, of #6 Salt Spray Lane, St George GE 04; loving father to son Christopher Leslie (Stephanie), granddaughter Evie and stepdaughter Krystle DaPonte (Peter).He also leaves to cherish his memory brothers and sisters, Eric Leslie (Brenda), Judith Snair (Peter), Jean Fader, Caroline Leslie, Kathryn Snow (Allen) and the late Joan Eisener (Robert), numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.