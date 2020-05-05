We regret to announce the passing of Logan Norwood Leslie, beloved husband of Emily DeSilva-Leslie, in his 67th year, of #6 Salt Spray Lane, St George GE 04; loving father to son Christopher Leslie (Stephanie), granddaughter Evie and stepdaughter Krystle DaPonte (Peter).He also leaves to cherish his memory brothers and sisters, Eric Leslie (Brenda), Judith Snair (Peter), Jean Fader, Caroline Leslie, Kathryn Snow (Allen) and the late Joan Eisener (Robert), numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 5, 2020