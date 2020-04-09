We regret to announce the passing of Lois Corabelle Brown.A private graveside service was held for Lois Corabelle Brown, beloved wife of The Late Lorrin (LaBunks) Brown, daughter of the late Helen Smith, beloved mother to Lynise, Luanne, Troy, the late Trenton and Lorrin Brown, of #11 Derwent Lane, Devonshire, Bermuda, in her 85th year.Lovingly remembered by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren,one great-great-grandchild, sister: Ivy Symons: son-in-law: Michael Holdipp; daughter-in-law: Marlene; sisters-in-law: Norma Raynor and Hilda Smith; nieces: Cathyanne, Lenamae, Dorrie, Marquita, nephew: Winfield, special friends: Jeanette Patterson, Joyce Quackenbush, Some nursing staff of the Old St Brendans; dedicated companion: Charlie, other host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Lois was also predeceased by her brother the late Leon Smith and niece the late Kay Dutton..Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020