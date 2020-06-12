Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOREEN WINFRED SMITH JACKSON. View Sign Obituary

LOREEN WINIFRED SMITH JACKSON, 93 of West Chester, PA was called home on January 13, 2020. Born April 20, 1926, in Pembroke, Bermuda, she was the daughter of the late William Frederick and late Harriet Theresa Lough Brangman. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Barbara J. Bond (Stephen) of Wake Forest, NC, Judith Brewster and Cynthia Johnston both of Bermuda, two sons, Ronald A. Smith (Nadeen) of Hampton, VA and Rodger A. Smith Jr. (Brenda) of Bremerton, WA.She is also survived by a sister: Marjorie Swan of Somerset, Bermuda. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Patrick Quinton Eugene Burcher; daughter: Corinne Elaine Smith; sisters: Margaret Rawlins, Pauline Tuzo, Dorothy Brangman, Rita Proctor, Muriel Brangman; brothers: George Brangman, Kenneth Brangman and Earl Brangman. Lovingly remembered by the family Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation



LOREEN WINIFRED SMITH JACKSON, 93 of West Chester, PA was called home on January 13, 2020. Born April 20, 1926, in Pembroke, Bermuda, she was the daughter of the late William Frederick and late Harriet Theresa Lough Brangman. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Barbara J. Bond (Stephen) of Wake Forest, NC, Judith Brewster and Cynthia Johnston both of Bermuda, two sons, Ronald A. Smith (Nadeen) of Hampton, VA and Rodger A. Smith Jr. (Brenda) of Bremerton, WA.She is also survived by a sister: Marjorie Swan of Somerset, Bermuda. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Patrick Quinton Eugene Burcher; daughter: Corinne Elaine Smith; sisters: Margaret Rawlins, Pauline Tuzo, Dorothy Brangman, Rita Proctor, Muriel Brangman; brothers: George Brangman, Kenneth Brangman and Earl Brangman. Lovingly remembered by the family

