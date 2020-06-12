LOREEN WINIFRED SMITH JACKSON, 93 of West Chester, PA was called home on January 13, 2020. Born April 20, 1926, in Pembroke, Bermuda, she was the daughter of the late William Frederick and late Harriet Theresa Lough Brangman. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Barbara J. Bond (Stephen) of Wake Forest, NC, Judith Brewster and Cynthia Johnston both of Bermuda, two sons, Ronald A. Smith (Nadeen) of Hampton, VA and Rodger A. Smith Jr. (Brenda) of Bremerton, WA.She is also survived by a sister: Marjorie Swan of Somerset, Bermuda. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: Patrick Quinton Eugene Burcher; daughter: Corinne Elaine Smith; sisters: Margaret Rawlins, Pauline Tuzo, Dorothy Brangman, Rita Proctor, Muriel Brangman; brothers: George Brangman, Kenneth Brangman and Earl Brangman. Lovingly remembered by the family Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 12, 2020