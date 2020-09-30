LORNA JOEANN SMITH

  • "I am so sorry to hear of your passing, but I glad you are..."
    - Carla Zuill
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF LORNA JOEANN SMITH, beloved wife to Chester Smith, daughter of the late Helen Burgess (James) and the late Joseph Benjamin, loving mother to Abeni Lee (Frederick) and Bakari Smith, sister to the late Savannah Cann, Clinard "Butch" Burgess, Wanda Stuhlpfarrer (Heinz), Brent Burgess (Adele), in her 74th year of 30 North Court Avenue, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 30, 2020
