A graveside service for interment of ashes for LORNAGENE MACHELLE WILLIAMS (nee JONES) beloved daughter of the late John Williams and Dorothy Willams (nee Campbell), sister of the late Claudine, Melvina, Peter, Dennis, Mansfield, Norma, Fitzgerald, Wycliff, Charles and Barbara will take place on THURSDAY, September 3rd, 2020 at 6 p.m.Surviving are children Aldy, Cheryl, Sherrine, Ta-Liah (Timothy), Adrian all of USA, 10 grandchildren, siblings: Patricia, Dorothyann, Lionel, Sylvia, Lois, Kathaleen, Hillary, Warren (Catherine) and Morton (Chirleen), special friends: Deborah Lowe, Maruice Busby, Joy Joell, Carol Seymour and a host of other relatives and friends in Bermuda and abroad to numerous too mention.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 2, 2020