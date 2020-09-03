Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lornagene Machelle Williams. View Sign Obituary

A graveside service for interment of ashes for LORNAGENE MACHELLE WILLIAMS beloved daughter of the late John Williams and Dorothy Willams (nee Campbell), sister of the late Claudine, Melvina, Peter, Dennis, Mansfield, Norma, Fitzgerald, Wycliff, Charles and Barbara will take place on THURSDAY, September 3rd, 2020 at 6pm at St Anne's Anglican Cemetery, Southampton. Zoom online info Meeting ID: 780 4549 0981Passcode: 0KHGw6 and Facebook live at Alpha Funeral Home Surviving are children: Cheryl, Aldy, Sherrine, Ta-Liah (Timothy), Adrian all of USA, father of children Grafton Jones, 10 grandchildren, siblings: Sylvia, Patricia, Dorothyann, Lionel, Lois, Kathaleen, Hillary, Warren (Catherine) and Morton (Chirleen), special friends: Deborah Lowe, Marie Busby, Carol Harris Price of USA, Kisha Hollingshead-Richards, Joy Joell, Carol Seymour and a host of other relatives and friends in Bermuda and abroad to numerous too mention.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home



