WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF LORRAINE DURHAM, wife of the late Edward Durham, daughter of the late Grace Richardson and Julian Riley, loving mother to Edward and Deanna Durham and Suzanne Reyes, sister to Leroy Riley, Elizabeth Richardson, the late Eric and Earlston Riley, Delores Rawlins and Sharon Anderson (USA), in her 88th year of Winton Hill Manors, Apt. 9., # 12 Winton Hill Lane, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 26, 2020