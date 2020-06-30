We regret to announce the passing of LOTTIE IONA BASDEN- SMITH, beloved wife of Richard Winfield Smith and daughter of the late Stanley and Cora Tucker and loving mother to Deborah, Carolin (Aaron), Torry , Mark-Anthony, and Kevin (Juliette) of #8 Lower Apt., Radnor Close, Hamilton Parish CR 01 in her 90th year.She was predeceased by children Eric Basden Jr. and Rev. Margaret Outerbridge.Funeral arrangements to be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 30, 2020