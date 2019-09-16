We regret to announce the passing of MR LOVELL SINCLAIR "TESHOME" BUTTERFIELD, beloved husband to Lena, beloved father to Lyle; son of the late Rev Cyril Butterfield and the late Helen Butterfield (nee Wilkinson); brother of Sheridan Butterfield (Joan) and Trenton Butterfield (Donna), in his 68th year, of #7 Banana Lane, Warwick WK 10. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, September 21, 2019. Further details will be announced in the September 19 Gazette. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019