LOVELL SINCLAIR "TESHOME" BUTTERFIELD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOVELL SINCLAIR "TESHOME" BUTTERFIELD.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MR LOVELL SINCLAIR "TESHOME" BUTTERFIELD, beloved husband to Lena, beloved father to Lyle; son of the late Rev Cyril Butterfield and the late Helen Butterfield (nee Wilkinson); brother of Sheridan Butterfield (Joan) and Trenton Butterfield (Donna), in his 68th year, of #7 Banana Lane, Warwick WK 10. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, September 21, 2019. Further details will be announced in the September 19 Gazette. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.