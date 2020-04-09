It is with deep sadness that we announce the calling home of LUCY CAROLINE MACAULAY, beloved wife of John Gibson, who passed away on Sunday 8 March 2020, in her 60th year, following a short illness. She is also survived by her children Arun, Ashley, and Hannah. A private graveside service will be held at Oakfield Wood Cemetery, Essex, England, and a Thanksgiving Service will be held at a later date. Lucy was the daughter of the late Murdoch and Caroline Macaulay of the UK, and the niece of the late W. Roger Davidson and of Allan Davidson of Paget. A frequent visitor to Bermuda, Lucy maintained close relationships with her numerous cousins of the Davidson and Smith families, both in Bermuda and around the world. Always concerned for others, Lucy was an inspiration and her memory will live in our hearts. "It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body" (1 Corinthians 15:44). Au revoir.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020