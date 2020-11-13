Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LuVince Olvin Bernard Cann Sr.. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - LuVince Olvin Bernard Cann Sr.A Graveside service for the late LuVince Olvin Bernard Cann Sr., son of the late Vinton and Charlotte Cann, loving father to Robin Mello Cann (Rowena), LuVince Cann Jr., Lionel Cann Sr. (Gena), Jamie Cann (Shawn-Nae), Angel Burgess (Jason) and the late Tracey Mello, brother to Bernedene Bonney (Richard) and Charlene Brown (Dane), in his 75th year, of 54 North Shore Road, Pembroke, will be held at St. John's Cemetery, St. John's Road, Pembroke on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Tracey Steede, Diego McCallan, Kerion Cann, Tracey Lambe (Kayla), Shampagne Cann, San'J Dill, Zoya' Burgess, Jazmine Cann, Jamie Cann Jr., Mathew Mello-Cann, Rachel Mello-Cann, Egypt Cann, Ziye Burgess, Ruth Mello-Cann, India Cann, Elissa Cann-Rovoredo, Lionel Cann Jr., Gabriella Cann;great- grandchildren: Linzae' Cann, Brayden Stevens, Errin Cann, Eimajae Cann-Kelly, Izaac Pacheco, Abigail Lambe, Ivaan Pacheco, Zace Evans; aunts: Illys Richardson, Blossom Christmas; uncle: Victor Cann Sr. (Evelyn); neices: DaVita, Tanisha; nephews: Deon, ZaVone, Toussaint; special cousin: Dawnette Somner; special friends: Judy (mother of children) and Ronald Williams, Franklin Hudson (Franky), Trinn Burgess, Kerstin Cann, Herb Garden Seniors Facility, Leopords Club Family, Pine Forge Alumni, numerous relatives and friends to



