LYNETTE ISABELL RICE

Service Information
Pearman Funeral Home
PO Box MA 130
Somerset, Bermuda
PO Box MA 13
(441)-234-0422
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of LYNETTE ISABELL RICE, loving daughter of the late Hubert and Alice Rice (nee Henderson) of Easter Lily Nursing Home, North Shore Rd. Hamilton Parish in her 96th year.A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at St. John's Cemetery, St. John's Rd, Pembroke on Thursday October 29th 2020 at 11.00am.She leaves to cherish her memory her St. John's Church family, the Easter Lily Nursing Home family and other relatives and friends.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020
