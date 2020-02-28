A celebration of life service for M. ALBERTHA TUCKETT beloved wife of the late Edward O.E. 'Eddie' Tuckett, beloved mother to Kirk Tuckett (Monica) and Tiffany Tuckett (deceased), daughter of the late Woodson Burgess and the late Rita Burgess in her 75th year of #8 My Lord's Bay Road, Upper Apt., Hamilton Parish CR 02 will be held TODAY Friday 28th February, 2020 at 12.00noon at The Radnor Road Christian Fellowship Church, North Shore Road, Hamilton Parish.Interment to be held at St. Mark's Cemetery, South Road, Smith's at 11.00am prior to the service on 28th February, 2020.Albertha leaves to cherish her memory her loving grandchildren Alexander and Sofia Tuckett, sisters Florence Outerbridge and Bruenette Davis, sisters-in-law Lois Burgess, Veronica Tuckett and Greta Furbert, godchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to PALS, 18 Pt. Finger Road, Paget or Friends of the Hospice, 7 Pt. Finger Road, Paget in her memory.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020