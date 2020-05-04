We regret to announce the passing of MRS. MADELINE FLORENCE SANTUCCI, wife of Calvin Santucci in her 67 year of #28 Deepdale Road, Pembroke East HM18; mother of Felicia Trott (Tonnie), Sherman Trott (Tina), Kamal "Johnny" Trott, Shawnette Johnson (Danny), Dawnette Smith (Hezekiah); daughter of the late Grace Maude-Seales (nÃ©e Brown) and the late Thomas Harold Robinson. She is also survived by sisters Sandrean Wolfe (Hilton), Gladys Simmons and Alice Woolridge; brothers Thomas Brown (Jan) and Charles Smith; 8 grandchildren Kaori, Kiera and Shantinori Trott, Sha-Danna' and Jesse Johnson, Dennika Lambert, Rhianna Allen, Antrone Stovell; 2 great grandchildren Anari and Ade' Stovell. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory Special Friends: Ruth Webb, Violet Burgess and Margaret Wolfe;Numerous of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nephew, Heritage Worship Center Family and Bingo Family.She was predeceased by granddaughter Dennikia Lambert and sister Mildred Smith.
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 4, 2020