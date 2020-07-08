Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAGDELINE VICTORIA (JOY) INGHAM. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

It is with regret we announce the death of MAGDELINE VICTORIA (JOY) INGHAM (nee ANDERSON) on June 29th 2020 in the USA in her 100th year.Joy was pre-deceased by her husband Walter Earl Ingham. Loving mother of Darlene Dent and Judith Miller; loving grandmother of Marvin C. Porter, III, Paulette McNear, Joy R. Eastmead, Maury A. Dent (Shakena), and Melanie A. Dent. Step-mother of W. Manders Ingham, Arlene Ingham Blackman, Delano Ingham and Walter Ingham.Pre-deceased by brothers Oliver Simmons, Carlyle Anderson, Herbert Anderson, and Larry Anderson, she is survived by sister, June Mullen. After leaving Bermuda, and graduating high school from the Manual Training and Industrial School in New Jersey, Joy spent her early years raising her family in the USA. After returning to Bermuda later in life, she married Walter Earl Ingham. They were devoted members of Wesley Methodist Church in Hamilton. Joy volunteered with Meals On Wheels and after the death of her husband Walter, she returned to the USA to be closer to her children and her grandchildren. The last year and a half of her life was spent in Houston, Texas in the care of grandson Maury and his wife Shakena.Joy leaves to celebrate her life many special family members, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, step grandchildren, and friends both here and abroad too numerous to mention.We thank God for allowing us to share in her life.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



