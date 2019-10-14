It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of MALCOLM QUINN SIMMONS of 16 Rings Court, Cobbs Hill, Warwick, in his 81st year.Son of the late Carl Delmont Simmons and Janet Perinchief; husband to Anthea Simmons (nee Swan); father to Malinda Simmons-Jennings (Rev Leon) and Quinn Simmons (Shermelle); grandfather to Ramar Simmons; brother to the late Frances Bascome (Bryson), Dr Delmont Simmons (Marilyn), William "Billy" Simmons (the late Dorothy), Elsworth Simmons, John Perinchief (Jennifer) and Rochelle Perinchief-Lynch; brother-in-law to the late G. Annette Furbert (Solomon), the late Struant Swan (the late Cozette), Lionel Swan (Patricia), Angelita Swan, Kenton Swan (Norene), Rojean Robinson.Special cousin: Colbert Pearman, special sister: Aleitha Jones-deShield (Bernard), special adopted daughters: Jaqueline Robinson and Laquita Gay Simmons; special adopted grandson: Vaughronde Joseph; nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and life long friends too numerous to mention.A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday at Allen Temple AME Church , Sandys.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Malcolm's name to Hurricane Repair Fund Bethel AME Church HSBC account 010 328516 001 and/or Allen Temple AME Church 010 247518 002. PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019