WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. MANUAL "MANNY" EDWIN MADEIROS on Monday September 7th 2020 in Minneapolis Minnesota USA. Manual Edwin Madeiros, was a beloved uncle to Joy Madeiros Potter, Jeffery Madeiros, Roseann Lema Courtney, Frank Lema, Andrew Lema, Raymond Lema, David Lema, and several great & great great nieces and nephews. He was a former manager at General Mills.Manny was a kind, and beautiful soul. He passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He was born on January 01, 1942 in Paget, Bermuda, and was preceded in death by his father, Manual, mother, Louisa, brother Gardine and sister Rosalind. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. A celebration of life service will be held in Bermuda at a future date, and will be announced accordingly in the Royal Gazette.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020