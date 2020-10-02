Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANUEL EDWIN "MANNY" MADEIROS. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. MANUEL "MANNY" EDWIN MADEIROS on Monday September 7th 2020 in Minneapolis Minnesota USA. Manuel Edwin Madeiros, was a beloved uncle to Joy Madeiros Potter, Jeffery Madeiros, Roseann Lema Courtney, Frank Lema, Andrew Lema, Raymond Lema, David Lema, and several great & great great nieces and nephews. He was a former manager at General Mills.Manny was a kind, and beautiful soul. He passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He was born on January 01, 1942 in Paget, Bermuda, and was preceded in death by his father, Manuel, mother, Louisa, brother Gardine and sister Rosalind. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. A celebration of life service will be held in Bermuda at a future date, and will be announced accordingly in the Royal Gazette.



WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. MANUEL "MANNY" EDWIN MADEIROS on Monday September 7th 2020 in Minneapolis Minnesota USA. Manuel Edwin Madeiros, was a beloved uncle to Joy Madeiros Potter, Jeffery Madeiros, Roseann Lema Courtney, Frank Lema, Andrew Lema, Raymond Lema, David Lema, and several great & great great nieces and nephews. He was a former manager at General Mills.Manny was a kind, and beautiful soul. He passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He was born on January 01, 1942 in Paget, Bermuda, and was preceded in death by his father, Manuel, mother, Louisa, brother Gardine and sister Rosalind. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. A celebration of life service will be held in Bermuda at a future date, and will be announced accordingly in the Royal Gazette. Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers