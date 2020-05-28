It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MANUEL FURTADO SIMAS, beloved husband of, Julieta Simas, Loving father to Joseph(Nubelia) Simas, Maria Simas and Catarina(Scott) Henderson; beloved Vavo to Andrew, Kayla and Lara; in his 85th year.A private family graveside service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at P.O. Box Hm191, Hamilton HM EX. BNTB A/c 20006060476711100He is also survived by brothers, John Simas (Dina) and Ernesto Simas(Maria Jose). Numerous Godchildren, Nieces , Nephews, and Cousins, relatives and friends both here and aboard. Special cousin Antonio and Dulinda DeFrias. Pre- deceased by brothers Jose Simas and Mariano Simas. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 28 to May 30, 2020