Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANUEL FURTADO SIMAS. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MANUEL FURTADO SIMAS, beloved husband of, Julieta Simas, Loving father to Joseph(Nubelia) Simas, Maria Simas and Catarina(Scott) Henderson; beloved Vavo to Andrew, Kayla and Lara; in his 85th year.A private family graveside service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at P.O. Box Hm191, Hamilton HM EX. BNTB A/c 20006060476711100He is also survived by brothers, John Simas (Dina) and Ernesto Simas(Maria Jose). Numerous Godchildren, Nieces , Nephews, and Cousins, relatives and friends both here and aboard. Special cousin Antonio and Dulinda DeFrias. Pre- deceased by brothers Jose Simas and Mariano Simas. Condolences may be shared through



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MANUEL FURTADO SIMAS, beloved husband of, Julieta Simas, Loving father to Joseph(Nubelia) Simas, Maria Simas and Catarina(Scott) Henderson; beloved Vavo to Andrew, Kayla and Lara; in his 85th year.A private family graveside service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at P.O. Box Hm191, Hamilton HM EX. BNTB A/c 20006060476711100He is also survived by brothers, John Simas (Dina) and Ernesto Simas(Maria Jose). Numerous Godchildren, Nieces , Nephews, and Cousins, relatives and friends both here and aboard. Special cousin Antonio and Dulinda DeFrias. Pre- deceased by brothers Jose Simas and Mariano Simas. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Published in The Royal Gazette from May 28 to May 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers