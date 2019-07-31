AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Manuel Joseph (Peter) Rego. A funeral service for MR MANUEL JOSEPH (PETER) REGO, son of the late Manuel and May Rego, beloved husband of Jean, father of Peter (Sandra), Denny (Geraldine), Ernest (Joanne), Libby (Alan), Valerie (Ray), in his 98th year of Paget Parish, will be held at St Mark's Church, Smith's Parish, Saturday August 3, 2019, at 3pm.Interment will follow at St Mark's Church Cemetery.He is also survived by his sister Rose (Raymond), 11 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Flowers may be sent or donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choosing.Colours may be worn.
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 31, 2019