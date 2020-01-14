A service celebrating the life of MANUEL MICHAEL DESOUZA, beloved husband of Genevieve DeSouza, in his 79th year, of Devonshire Parish, will be held at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service in Holy Calvary Cemetery, Devonshire.In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Friends of Hope Academy Ltd. By direct deposit to HSBC Acct: BD$010-133700-001 or US$010-133700-501He is also survived by his children: Catherine (Chris), Juanita (Geoff), Christopher, Nancy (David); six grandchildren; brothers: Robert and Edward; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020