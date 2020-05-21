We regret to announce the passing of Mr Manuel Pedro, in his 86th year, born March 14, 1934. Loving and devoted husband to A. Maria Pedro, loving father to Elizabeth Leverock (Dwayne) and Leonard Pedro; proud grandfather of H. Justin Madeiros (Kevonna), Brandon Madeiros and Deborah Correia; great-grandfather to his pride and joy Koa Zachary Hodgson-Madeiros.Special friends whom we consider family Antonio, Graca and Tony Correia. Thank you for always being there for him. A thank you to PALS, especially Cathy, Dr Marshall and staff thank you for everything.No flowers, please send donations to PALS in Manuel's memory.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 21, 2020