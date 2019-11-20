AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Marcelle Giovanni Clamens. A Memorial service for MRS MARCELLE GIOVANNI CLAMENS, beloved wife to Michael Clamens Sr. daughter of the late Howard and Daisy Powell nee Whyatt, loving mother to Michael Clamens Jr, Michelle and Michaela Clamens, in her 66th year, of 4 Mount Hill Mews, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the up-keep of her organic garden would be appreciated.Please contact her husband on 734-3254 or email [email protected] Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Micah and Victoria Clamens, Michael Outerbridge, Troy Anthony Anderson; great- grandchildren: Zinnaj Zehki and Amyah Moniz; special friends: numerous close friends and relatives.Marcelle Clamens was predeceased by mother-in-law and father-in-law: Marjorie and Raymond Clamens.A Celebration Tribute for the Public will be held at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019