AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Marcia Louise Place.A Celebration-of-life service for MRS MARCIA LOUISE PLACE, beloved wife to Boris Place, daughter of the late Reginald and Edith Francis (nee Robinson), loving mother to Pauletta Francis, grandmother to Queena Francis, in her 68th year, of 5 Farm Lane, #3 Farm Lane Mews, Warwick, will be held at Christ Church, Devonshire on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at Christ Church Cemetery, Devonshire. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 12, 2019 from 1 pm â€" 1.40pm only.Lovingly remembered by numerous cousins: The Robinson, Astwood, Bean, Trott, Wellman and Reid families. Marcia Place was pre-deceased by great-aunts: Essell Trott, Anna Wellman, Dollie Trott, Millie Trott; and uncle: George Trott. Special friends: Alice Woolridge and Meredith Richards. Colours are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019