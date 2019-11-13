Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Place. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs. Marcia Louise Place. A celebration of life service for MRS. MARCIA LOUISE PLACE, belovd wife to Boris Place, daughter of the late Reginald and Edith Francis (nee Robinson), loving mother to Pauletta Francis, grandmother to Queena Francis, in her 68th year, of 5 Farm Lane, #3 Farm Lane Mews, Warwick will be held at Christ Church, Devonshire, TODAY, November 13, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at Christ Church Cemetery, Devonshire. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home TODAY, November 12, 2019, from 1pm â€" 1.40pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by numerous cousins: The Robinson, Astwood, Bean, Trott, Wellman and Reid families. Marcia Place was pre-deceased by great aunts: Essell Trott, Anna Wellman, Dollie Trott, Millie Trott and uncle George Trott; special friends: Alice Woolridge and Meredith Richards. Colours are greatly appreciated.



