We regret to announce the passing of MARGARET ANN MAULE, beloved wife of the late Andrew Maule, daughter of the late Oliver and Adah Spurling; loving mother to Ian (Lisa) and Graham (April); grandmother to Calum, Shona, A.J. and Camryn Maule, in her 86th year. She leaves to cherish her memory special daughter Barbara (Noel) Simons and other family members.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name gratefully received by PALS 18 Point Finger Road, Paget DV 04 or the Emmanuel Methodist Church Roof Replacement Fund at Butterfield Bank account number 20006060031499100.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020