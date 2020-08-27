Margaret J. O'Brien

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Margaret J. O'Brien, daughter of Maria Rawlins and the late Kenneth Soares, loving mother to Raemar O'Brien and the late Nahge O'Brien; sister of Michael Soares and Suzanne Burgess in her 50th year of Unit 25, #18 Alexandra Road, Devonshire. She will be lovingly remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godma, godchild, cousins, Diallysis Staff and patients and special friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020
