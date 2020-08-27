We regret to announce the passing of Margaret J. O'Brien, daughter of Maria Rawlins and the late Kenneth Soares, loving mother to Raemar O'Brien and the late Nahge O'Brien; sister of Michael Soares and Suzanne Burgess in her 50th year of Unit 25, #18 Alexandra Road, Devonshire. She will be lovingly remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godma, godchild, cousins, Diallysis Staff and patients and special friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020